Home Entertainment Kannada

I see life through a different perspective after Odeya, says Sanah Thimmayya

Making a debut opposite Darshan and acting alongside a huge star cast taught the newcomer many lessons.

Published: 07th December 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Model-turned-actor Raghavi Thimmaiah who has now changed her name to Sanah Thimmayyah.

Model-turned-actor Raghavi Thimmaiah who has now changed her name to Sanah Thimmayyah.

By Express News Service

It is all about Odeya for model-turned-actor Sanah Thimmayya, who is not able to express the emotions she is currently going through. “I am counting down days to December 12, which will be the start of a new chapter in my life. I am excited and waiting for the release,” says the newbie, who is overwhelmed with the kind of treatment she is getting from industry and audience members, even before the film hits theatres. “I feel blessed. I will have a clear picture of how well people have accepted me after Odeya’s release,” she adds.

Making a debut opposite Darshan and acting alongside a huge star cast taught the newcomer many lessons. “The making of Odeya taught me a lot about cinema, thanks to a director like Shridhar, Darshan sir as the lead and other experienced cast members. The film became a guide and helped me understand how I can take my career forward. I see life through a different perspective after Odeya,” says Sanah, adding, “Darshan’s passion towards work is another lesson I would like to imbibe. Even though the shooting took place around the time he had met with an accident, it didn’t deter him from giving a power-packed performance. This was inspiring. He didn’t ignore any scene. Not neglecting work is a lesson I’ll take away from the sets of Odeya.”

The film has been made under the banner of Sandesh Productions and comes with a large star cast that includes senior actor Devaraj, Ravi Shankar and Sharath Lohithashwa. Odeya’s music has been composed by Arjun Janya, with a background score by V Harikrishna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odeya Sanah Thimmayya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
Video
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp