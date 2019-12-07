I see life through a different perspective after Odeya, says Sanah Thimmayya

By Express News Service

It is all about Odeya for model-turned-actor Sanah Thimmayya, who is not able to express the emotions she is currently going through. “I am counting down days to December 12, which will be the start of a new chapter in my life. I am excited and waiting for the release,” says the newbie, who is overwhelmed with the kind of treatment she is getting from industry and audience members, even before the film hits theatres. “I feel blessed. I will have a clear picture of how well people have accepted me after Odeya’s release,” she adds.

Making a debut opposite Darshan and acting alongside a huge star cast taught the newcomer many lessons. “The making of Odeya taught me a lot about cinema, thanks to a director like Shridhar, Darshan sir as the lead and other experienced cast members. The film became a guide and helped me understand how I can take my career forward. I see life through a different perspective after Odeya,” says Sanah, adding, “Darshan’s passion towards work is another lesson I would like to imbibe. Even though the shooting took place around the time he had met with an accident, it didn’t deter him from giving a power-packed performance. This was inspiring. He didn’t ignore any scene. Not neglecting work is a lesson I’ll take away from the sets of Odeya.”

The film has been made under the banner of Sandesh Productions and comes with a large star cast that includes senior actor Devaraj, Ravi Shankar and Sharath Lohithashwa. Odeya’s music has been composed by Arjun Janya, with a background score by V Harikrishna.