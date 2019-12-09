Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan’s historical film is now titled 'Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka'

The title of Darshan’s upcoming historical drama has been changed by the production house to Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka.

Sandalwood actor Darshan

Sandalwood actor Darshan (Photo | V Pushkar, EPS)

By Express News Service

The title of Darshan’s upcoming historical drama has been changed by the production house to Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka. The makers, who will start shooting soon, are planning to release the film in multiple languages.

A formal announcement on this front was made at the official launch of the film in Bengaluru, last week.

(From Left) Producers Rockline Venkatesh, Muniratna, with actors Doddanna, Sumalath, Darshan and director Rajendra Singh Babu

The team wants the entire India to know the story of Madakari Nayaka. However, the number of languages in which the film will be brought out has not been decided yet.

Apart from the Challenging Star playing the role of the warrior, the film, produced by Rockline Venkatesh and directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, will feature actor-politician Sumalatha playing a pivotal role.

This was confirmed by the makers at the muhurath, which was also attended by Sumalatha. More details about the role played by her will be revealed as and when the team starts shooting.

The film, which is based on a book written by BL Venu, has Hamsalekha and Ashok Kshyap on board as the music director and cinematographer, respectively.

