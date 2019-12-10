Ganesh to go ‘Trible Riding’ for his next

By Express News Service

Ganesh, who is currently shooting for the Gaalipata sequel with Yogaraj Bhat, has chalked out his next project. The Mungaru Male actor is teaming up with Mahesh Gowda, who made his debut with Rugged, starring Vinod Prabhakar. The film is said to be a romantic comedy-drama produced by Ramgopal and Arunkumar, for which the makers have come up with a catchy title -- Trible Riding, derived from the local way of pronouncing ‘triple riding’.

However, an announcement is yet to be made from the producers’ end about the project, as well as the title. The film will feature three heroines, and the director is planning to bring on board a whole lot of comedians, including Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Kuri Pratap, and also senior actors like Umesh, Dingri Nagaraj in the cast.

The director, who is currently working on the screenplay of Trible Riding, plans to start the shooting by January-end in 2020, only after Ganesh completes his work for the Gaalipata sequel. The latter went on the floor on December 2, and the team is currently camping in Kudremukh, where they are likely to stay till January 8. Meanwhile, Mahesh Gowda is busy with the pre-preparation work, and is finalising on the technicians and the cast.