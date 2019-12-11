Hands Up, first single from Rakshit Shetty-starrer 'ASN' to be released on December 12

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Rakshit Shetty’s upcoming film, Avane Srimannarayana, created a strong buzz with its latest trailer that was released in five languages. The makers are now gearing up to create some noise with the film’s music. And, the first single, titled Hands Up, which signifies the role of a cop is all set to be released on December 12.

This is said to be the first song in the film and will feature the hero, who plays a cop, as well as a gun, which is placed as an important character in ASN. The track has been composed by Ajaneesh B Loknath and written by Nagarjun Sharma, who has penned all the four songs in ASN.

The lyricist, who became famous for his first song, Tili Sanje, from Operation Alamella, has been part of Rakshit Shetty’s writing team -- Seven Odds Nagarjun, excited with the opportunity, says the cop drama is set in 1980, and every track in ASN has been worded keeping the story backdrop in mind.

“Each song has a story in it. The first song, Hands Up, is releasing on Thursday. It gives a sneak peek into the character of Narayan, and the complete picture of the hero is given only in the round-up song, which comes during the climax. This is a first-of-its-kind attempt from a lyricist,” he explains.

Nagarjun wrote the lyrics of ASN on the film’s sets. “Hands Up was written at Ajaneesh’s music studio, where I was given the tunes,” says the lyricist, who used to sing on stage and was involved in theatre. “Penning lyrics has been my hobby from school days. The spark of turning a lyricist was ignited in me by a friend when I was studying in PUC, and that’s when I took it up seriously.

A song I wrote for Pathibeku.com caught the attention of Rakshit Shetty,” he says. The song, which will be simultaneously released in the other four South Indian languages, has Ramajogayya Sastry penning the lyrics in Telugu, while Vivek, Yugabharaathi, and Arunraja Kamaraj have written the Tamil songs, and Shellee and Akhil M Bose have written the Hindi and Malayalam version, respectively.

Along with Ajaneesh, two songs have been composed by Charan Raj. The film has Karm Chawla cranking the camera. It has an ensemble cast, including Shanvi Srivastava, who plays the female lead, Balaji Manohar, Pramod Shetty and Achyuth Kumar. ASN is jointly produced by Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah and Prakash H K. It is set for a worldwide release in five languages on December 27.