Nirup Bhandari to star with Kichcha Sudeep in 'Phantom'

By Express News Service

Anup Bhandari’s film with Kichcha Sudeep, bankrolled by Manjunath Gowda, is getting a new entry. The team has signed up Rangitaranga hero Nirup Bhandari. The three-film-old actor is a new addition to this movie, which is said to be titled Phantom. Initially, the team had planned to bring on board Sudeep’s nephew, Sanchith Sanjeev. However, after a few rounds of discussions, they decided to go with Nirup. Meanwhile, Sanchith is said to be making his solo debut soon. Besides giving Nirup an opportunity to share screen space with a big star, Phantom also brings him together with his brother, Anup, for the third time. The actor-director started their career with Rangitaranga, followed with Rajaratha. Nirup’s third film was Aadi Lakhsmi Purana, directed by V Priya, in which he was paired opposite Radhika Pandit.

Shooting for Phantom is likely to start in early 2020, after Sudeep’s completes shooting for Kotigobba 3, a film directed by Shiva Karthik. The Pailwaan actor is also looking forward to the release of his Bollywood film, Dabangg 3. The film, directed by Prabhudeva, stars Salman Khan in the lead and will hit theatres on December 20.