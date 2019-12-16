Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan’s Roberrt heads to Varanasi

Published: 16th December 2019 09:46 AM

A poster from Roberrt

A poster from Roberrt

Darshan has put himself into work mode. The actor’s latest film,  Odeya, was released on December 12, and attracted houseful boards over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Challenging Star has completed a schedule in Mysuru for Tharun Sudhir’s upcoming commercial entertainer, Roberrt, and is off to Varanasi, where he will resume shooting from Monday.

The team will be canning some important portions in Kashi. With this schedule, the film’s talkie portions will almost be complete, and shooting for two songs will be left.

The entire shoot is expected to be finished by mid-January. The team has already created a buzz with the posters. Roberrt, produced by Umapathy S, will mark Asha Bhat’s debut in Kannada cinema. The actor, who hails from Bhadravathi, made her mark with the Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Hindi feature film, Junglee.

The upcoming film will also show Jagapati Babu as an antagonist, and he will be sharing screen space with Darshan for the first time. Vinod Prabhakar is also a part of the cast. Arjun Janya has scored the music, while Sudhakar S Raj is handling the camerawork for Roberrt.

Darshan is also getting ready to start shooting for the historical drama, Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka. The film, directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, will be made under the banner of Rockline Productions, and will be bankrolled in January 2020.

