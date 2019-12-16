Home Entertainment Kannada

Meet the Gaalipata Boys

The introductory track, which is creatively set amid fire and lights, has Ganesh, Diganth and Pawan Kumar grooving to the music composed by Arjun Janya.

Published: 16th December 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Stills from Gaalipata 2

Stills from Gaalipata 2

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Yogaraj Bhat is certainly going all out to bring out the best for Gaalipata 2, and the latest pictures obtained by City Express show just that. The team has been camping at Kudremukh from December 2, where the director has been juggling shoots of song sequences and other scenes.

The introductory track, which is creatively set amid fire and lights, has Ganesh, Diganth and Pawan Kumar grooving to the music composed by Arjun Janya. The sequence, choreographed by dance master Dhanu, features around 350 dancers and junior artistes.

Going by the whole set-up, this looks like one of the most anticipated tracks to look forward to in Gaalipata sequel. The three actors have also got an image makeover for their respective roles in Gaalipata 2.

While Ganesh and Diganth follow a rigorous workout regime to maintain their fitness, Pawan Kumar took to Muay Thai to get into shape. The hard work and dedication put in by the three actors is quite evident from the latest stills. Gaalipata sequel is being produced by Ramesh Reddy under the banner, Suraj Productions.

The film comes with a big star cast, including Anant Nag, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Samyuktha Menon, and Sharmiela Mandre. DOP Advaitha Gurumurthy is handling the cinematography. The current schedule of Gaalipata sequel will go on till January 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogaraj Bhat Gaalipata 2 Arjun Janya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
Video
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp