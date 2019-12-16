Spoorthi, Vijayshree signed up for Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari

By Express News Service

Spoorthi Udimane and Vijayshree are making their acting debut with Abhimanyu Kashinath’s comeback film, Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari. Kiran Surya, who is directing the movie, conducted the audition rounds, and finally picked up new faces for the suspense thriller.



While Abhimanyu undergoes an image makeover for his role, the two youngsters are currently doing their rehearsals.



The team will start shooting from December 25 in Bengaluru. With its title derived from the hit song of Sipayi Ramu, starring Dr Rajkumar, the new film is produced by Nandeesha MC Gowda and Jatin G Patel, under the banner, Sudharshana Arts.



The makers have brought in music director R S Ganesh Narayanan, cinematographer Gautham Manu, editors Ravichandran C and Ganesh Neerchal, and art director Dushyanth on board. Visual effects will be handled by Vishwas. Ellige Payana... also includes Ganesh Kasargod, Shobi, Devu Rangbhoomi, Ashwini and Rini in the cast.

Abhimanyu is well-known filmmaker Kashinatha’s son, who made his debut with Baaji. The actor is

facing the camera after a gap of 10 years.