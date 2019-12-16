Home Entertainment Kannada

Spoorthi, Vijayshree signed up for Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari

Kiran Surya, who is directing the movie, conducted the audition rounds, and finally picked up new faces for the suspense thriller.

Published: 16th December 2019 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Spoorthi Udimane, Abhimanyu and Vijayshree

Spoorthi Udimane, Abhimanyu and Vijayshree

By Express News Service

Spoorthi Udimane and Vijayshree are making their acting debut with Abhimanyu Kashinath’s comeback film, Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari. Kiran Surya, who is directing the movie, conducted the audition rounds, and finally picked up new faces for the suspense thriller.

While Abhimanyu undergoes an image makeover for his role, the two youngsters are currently doing their rehearsals.

The team will start shooting from December 25 in Bengaluru. With its title derived from the hit song of Sipayi Ramu, starring Dr Rajkumar, the new film is produced by Nandeesha MC Gowda and Jatin G Patel, under the banner, Sudharshana Arts.

The makers have brought in music director R S Ganesh Narayanan, cinematographer Gautham Manu, editors Ravichandran C and Ganesh Neerchal, and art director Dushyanth on board. Visual effects will be handled by Vishwas. Ellige Payana... also includes Ganesh Kasargod, Shobi, Devu Rangbhoomi, Ashwini and Rini in the cast.

Abhimanyu is well-known filmmaker Kashinatha’s son, who made his debut with Baaji. The actor is
facing the camera after a gap of 10 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spoorthi Udimane Abhimanyu Kashinath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
Video
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp