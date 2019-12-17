MG Srinivas to star in, direct a romcom, titled Old Monk

By Express News Service

MG Srinivas

Actor-director MG Srinivas’ upcoming directorial is titled Old Monk. But there is a twist to the famous brand name, says the director.



“Old Monk means ‘old sanyasi’, and my film is based on the typical bachelor, Narada, the Bal Brahmachari in mythology, whose story gets a whole modern outlook in this movie. The story is about a sanyasi who is popular for gossips, and stirs up controversies, and how he falls in love. I thought the concept will go best with the title as Old Monk,” explains Srinivas, who will direct the film and also play the lead role.



“I was very particular about the title, which I got registered on Monday. I am also in the process of finalising the rest of the cast and crew before I start the shoot in January,” the RJ-turned-director added. Srinivas made his debut with Topiwala, starring Upendra.



He later took up dual responsibility of direction and playing the lead role in films like Srinivasa Kalyana, and his last outing, Birbal Trilogy: Case No 1, Finding Vajramuni.