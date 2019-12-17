Home Entertainment Kannada

MG Srinivas to star in, direct a romcom, titled Old Monk

'I thought the concept will go best with the title as Old Monk,' explains Srinivas, who will direct the film and also play the lead role.

Published: 17th December 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

MG Srinivas

MG Srinivas

By Express News Service
MG Srinivas

Actor-director MG Srinivas’ upcoming directorial is titled Old Monk. But there is a twist to the famous brand name, says the director.

“Old Monk means ‘old sanyasi’, and my film is based on the typical bachelor, Narada, the Bal Brahmachari in mythology, whose story gets a whole modern outlook in this movie. The story is about a sanyasi who is popular for gossips, and stirs up controversies, and how he falls in love. I thought the concept will go best with the title as Old Monk,” explains Srinivas, who will direct the film and also play the lead role.

“I was very particular about the title, which I got registered on Monday. I am also in the process of finalising the rest of the cast and crew before I start the shoot in January,” the RJ-turned-director added. Srinivas made his debut with Topiwala, starring Upendra.

He later took up dual responsibility of direction and playing the lead role in films like Srinivasa Kalyana, and his last outing, Birbal Trilogy: Case No 1, Finding Vajramuni.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MG Srinivas Old Monk Bal Brahmachari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
Video
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp