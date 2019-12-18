Home Entertainment Kannada

Priya Anand to star opposite Shivarajkumar?

Century Star will play a cop in the film directed by Ravi Arasu, and made by Sathya Jyothi Films

Published: 18th December 2019 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Priya Anand

Actress Priya Anand

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Shivarajkumar’s upcoming film with Sathya Jyothi Films, to be directed by Ravi Arasu, is likely to start from February 2020. While the makers are in the process of finalising the lead heroine, speculations are rife that Priya Anand is going to be paired opposite the Century Star in the cop drama. The actor, who has made her mark in the south as well as in Bollywood, got her big break in Kannada with Santhosh Ananddram’s Raajakumara, starring Puneeth Rajkumar. She later worked with Ganesh in Orange. A couple of names were doing the rounds for the role, and according to a source, the production house has zeroed in on Priya after a few rounds of discussions. The actor is said to have given a green signal, and an official announcement will be made by the production house once she signs on the dotted line. If it works out, this will be Priya’s third outing in Sandalwood, and her first with the Hat-trick hero.

Dialogue writer Chandramouli, music director Charan Raj on board for Shivanna’s cop drama
Sathya Jyothi Films have signed up Chandramouli, the dialogue writer of KGF and Roberrt, and will be bringing Charan Raj on board to score the music. The team is almost in the process of finalising the cinematographer and rest of the technicians. The production house, which has earlier brought out films like Moondram Pirai and Viswasam, has Dhanush-starrer Pataas lined up next. This will Sathya Jyothi Films’ second venture in Kannada, and it had earlier produced a film titled Sathya Jyothi, featuring Vishnuvardhan in the lead. The film with Shivanna is said to be a new-age action drama, with the story unfolding over two time lines. Shooting for the film will begin once Shivarajkumar completes shooting for Bhajarangi 2, directed by Harsha under the banner of Jayanna Combines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priya Anand Shivarajkumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
Video
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp