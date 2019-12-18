Priya Anand to star opposite Shivarajkumar?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Shivarajkumar’s upcoming film with Sathya Jyothi Films, to be directed by Ravi Arasu, is likely to start from February 2020. While the makers are in the process of finalising the lead heroine, speculations are rife that Priya Anand is going to be paired opposite the Century Star in the cop drama. The actor, who has made her mark in the south as well as in Bollywood, got her big break in Kannada with Santhosh Ananddram’s Raajakumara, starring Puneeth Rajkumar. She later worked with Ganesh in Orange. A couple of names were doing the rounds for the role, and according to a source, the production house has zeroed in on Priya after a few rounds of discussions. The actor is said to have given a green signal, and an official announcement will be made by the production house once she signs on the dotted line. If it works out, this will be Priya’s third outing in Sandalwood, and her first with the Hat-trick hero.

Dialogue writer Chandramouli, music director Charan Raj on board for Shivanna’s cop drama

Sathya Jyothi Films have signed up Chandramouli, the dialogue writer of KGF and Roberrt, and will be bringing Charan Raj on board to score the music. The team is almost in the process of finalising the cinematographer and rest of the technicians. The production house, which has earlier brought out films like Moondram Pirai and Viswasam, has Dhanush-starrer Pataas lined up next. This will Sathya Jyothi Films’ second venture in Kannada, and it had earlier produced a film titled Sathya Jyothi, featuring Vishnuvardhan in the lead. The film with Shivanna is said to be a new-age action drama, with the story unfolding over two time lines. Shooting for the film will begin once Shivarajkumar completes shooting for Bhajarangi 2, directed by Harsha under the banner of Jayanna Combines.