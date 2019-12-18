Vihan, Sreeleela to pair up for Swaroop’s romantic drama 'Let’s Break Up'

Home Entertainment Kannada

Let’s Break Up will bring together Panchatantra hero Vihan and Kiss heroine Sreeleela for the first time on the silver screen. The film, to be directed by Swaroop, will be made under the banner, Jayanna Productions. This will be a love story coming from the production house, after Mr and Mrs Ramachari. The director has worked under Upendra for some time, and made his directorial debut with Lucknow to Bengaluru, starring Vijay Surya, which is now in the post-production stage.

Let’s Break Up will be his second outing. The film’s tagline is ‘Forever’, and its story has been written by director Swaroop. The romantic drama will have elements of emotions like pain and heartbreak, and the makers are also giving it a commercial touch with three action sequences. Let’s Breakup will go on the floor in May, but the makers are planning to unveil the first-look poster on Valentine’s Day. Meanwhile, the production house has started with the music composition for which they have brought on board music director Vineeth Raj Menon, who will be scoring music for five songs. While most of the shooting has been planned in Bengaluru, a couple of scenes will also be shot in the coastal area of Mangaluru. The team plans to release the film either in October or December 2020. For Vihan, who made his debut with 1/4 Kg Preethi, this will be his third outing. It will also be Sreeleela’s third project, after Kiss, which starred Virat and was directed by A P Arjun, and Chethan Kumar’s Bharate, in which she was paired opposite Sriimurali.

