Home Entertainment Kannada

Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK bags audio rights of Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger

The film, starring Dhananjay in the lead role, is now in the re-recording stages, and the team plans to launch the audio during the second week of January 2020.

Published: 25th December 2019 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar

By Express News Service

Director Suri, who has got associated with Puneeth Rajkumar with his production house, PRK, has bagged the audio rights of Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger. The production house had earlier picked up the audio rights of Tagaru, directed by Suri. The album, which features music composed by Charan Raj still rules the chart.

The hit combination of the musician and the director is back with Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger. The film, starring Dhananjay in the lead role, is now in the re-recording stages, and the team plans to launch the audio during the second week of January 2020 on PRK’s YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, the makers are working on the film’s teaser, which they plan to unveil for the New Year. Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger is said to have a mafia-centric story exploring about the underworld and relationships, and comes from the director of films like Duniya, Jackie, Annada Bond, Kadipudi, Kendasampige, and Tagaru.

The film, produced by Sudhir, also has dialogues written by director Suri. Cinematography and editing have been handled by Shekar and Deepu S, respectively. It stars Niveditha, besides a host of newcomers, including Sapthami, Amrutha, Gautham and Monisha Nadgir.

Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger is likely to be released on January 24, 2020. However, an official announcement will be made only after the makers get the certificate from the censor board.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger PRK production Puneeth Rajkumar Tagaru Charan Raj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Video
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp