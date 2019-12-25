Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK bags audio rights of Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger

By Express News Service

Director Suri, who has got associated with Puneeth Rajkumar with his production house, PRK, has bagged the audio rights of Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger. The production house had earlier picked up the audio rights of Tagaru, directed by Suri. The album, which features music composed by Charan Raj still rules the chart.

The hit combination of the musician and the director is back with Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger. The film, starring Dhananjay in the lead role, is now in the re-recording stages, and the team plans to launch the audio during the second week of January 2020 on PRK’s YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, the makers are working on the film’s teaser, which they plan to unveil for the New Year. Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger is said to have a mafia-centric story exploring about the underworld and relationships, and comes from the director of films like Duniya, Jackie, Annada Bond, Kadipudi, Kendasampige, and Tagaru.

The film, produced by Sudhir, also has dialogues written by director Suri. Cinematography and editing have been handled by Shekar and Deepu S, respectively. It stars Niveditha, besides a host of newcomers, including Sapthami, Amrutha, Gautham and Monisha Nadgir.

Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger is likely to be released on January 24, 2020. However, an official announcement will be made only after the makers get the certificate from the censor board.