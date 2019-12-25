Home Entertainment Kannada

Rakshit Shetty has made me more passionate about cinema: Shanvi Srivastava on Avane Srimannarayana

The actor talks about the importance of her character Lakshmi in the film, becoming more passionate towards cinema, and more.

Published: 25th December 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 'Avane Srimannarayana'

A still from the film 'Avane Srimannarayana'

By Express News Service

With Avane Srimannaryana getting closer to release, Shanvi Srivastava says she is experiencing the maximum level of excitement. Currently, the whole halla gulla is for the film as well as everything that’s happening around it, adds the actor.

"I don’t remember the last time I had these mixed feelings of happiness and nervousness. It is the best time not just for me, but for the entire team that has put in hard work for months. I am going all out to wish the best for this project, since it got me involved with some amazing people," she says.

For her, the relevance of Lakshmi is as much as Narayana in ASN, says Shanvi, calling them characters without whom the story cannot move forward. "The mystery will not be a mystery without Lakshmi, and that’s how my character will make a difference in ASN.  I don’t know how much screen space Lakshmi, a reporter in the film, will get. But I do know that the story revolves around my character," says Shanvi, for whom, personally, the name Lakshmi just doesn’t stand for money, but also for "honesty, passion and hard work".

Ask her about what ASN demanded from her to be in the character, and she replies that all that the makers wanted from her was to walk, talk, and behave like Lakshmi, without any trace of Shanvi Srivastava, on or off the screen. "Lakshmi, a character I carried for almost one- and-a-half years, has changed me, and I feel I am a different person now. In the process, I imbibed a lot of characteristics of Lakshmi, which will be visible on screen,” she says Shanvi, adding that the character didn’t require her to put in a lot of hard work. “However, emoting less or in a controlled way, and not going even slightly overboard with the expressions, was the toughest part of playing Lakshmi," she tells CE.

For Shanvi, ASN will be her biggest release so far. According to the actor, it is a world-class cinema, and if the Kannada audience accepts this film, it will take the industry to another level. “It all depends on the people of Karnataka, who can move the attention of the entire Indian audience towards this film. If they welcome this film, then it is going to certainly spread across other languages too. Even though it is my biggest release, I am personally not expecting too much from it, but I do wish the best for the overall film, and how it’s going to reach the people,” she says.

Putting together her working experience in ASN, she adds, “Rakshit was telling a story about his two friends, and how they were the reason for him to get passionate about cinema. Likewise, Rakshit alone has become a reason for me to become more passionate about cinema. Working with Rakshit, director Sachin Ravi and producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah has only helped me learn how to love my work, regardless of what people say. It was amazing, comfortable and inspiring.”  

About her future projects, Shanvi says, “I have no clue, and I am also tense as how I go about considering my future films. I am not a creator or writer, and neither can I act, direct or produce a film like Rakshit Shetty. All I can try is to connect with good scripts.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Avane Srimannarayana Shanvi Srivastava Rakshit Shetty Sachin Ravi Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Video
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp