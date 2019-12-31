Home Entertainment Kannada

Abhimanyu Dassani learns Capoeira for 'Nikamma'

Nikamma pairs Abhimanyu opposite YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. The film also stars Shilpa Shetty in a pivotal role. The action drama is set for release on June 5, 2020.

Published: 31st December 2019 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Abhimanyu Dasanni

Abhimanyu Dasanni

By Express News Service

Capoeira is an Afro-Brazilian martial art that fuses elements of dance, acrobatics and music.
Newcomer Abhimanyu Dassani flew Turkey to master Capoeira for his upcoming action entertainer Nikamma. Capoeira is an Afro-Brazilian martial art that fuses elements of dance, acrobatics and music. Abhimanyu trained in hand-to-hand combat and returned just before the start of the first schedule in Lucknow. The actor had previously performed mixed martial arts in his debut film, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

“There is a lot of action in Nikamma. (Director) Sabbir (Khan) sir and I both were keen that I do all the action & stunts myself,” Abhimanyu shared. “We decided that I should learn Capoeira before starting the shoot. We traveled to Turkey specially to learn this fight form and it was an amazing experience. I trained with the armed forces there which was extremely engaging because it wasn’t just fancy film fighting, but moreover real life protection and takedowns.”

Nikamma pairs Abhimanyu opposite YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. The film also stars Shilpa Shetty in a pivotal role. The action drama is set for release on June 5, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhimanyu Dassani Capoeira Nikamma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
Video
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp