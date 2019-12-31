Abhimanyu Dassani learns Capoeira for 'Nikamma'

By Express News Service

Newcomer Abhimanyu Dassani flew Turkey to master Capoeira for his upcoming action entertainer Nikamma. Capoeira is an Afro-Brazilian martial art that fuses elements of dance, acrobatics and music. Abhimanyu trained in hand-to-hand combat and returned just before the start of the first schedule in Lucknow. The actor had previously performed mixed martial arts in his debut film, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

“There is a lot of action in Nikamma. (Director) Sabbir (Khan) sir and I both were keen that I do all the action & stunts myself,” Abhimanyu shared. “We decided that I should learn Capoeira before starting the shoot. We traveled to Turkey specially to learn this fight form and it was an amazing experience. I trained with the armed forces there which was extremely engaging because it wasn’t just fancy film fighting, but moreover real life protection and takedowns.”

Nikamma pairs Abhimanyu opposite YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. The film also stars Shilpa Shetty in a pivotal role. The action drama is set for release on June 5, 2020.