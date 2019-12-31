Home Entertainment Kannada

'Avane Srimannarayana' feels the heat

A large set was constructed in Bengaluru for Avane Srimannarayana where hero Rakshit Shetty had to shoot for around one month.

Published: 31st December 2019 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Rakshit Shetty in 'Avane Srimannarayana'

Rakshit Shetty in 'Avane Srimannarayana'

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

A large set was constructed in Bengaluru for Avane Srimannarayana where hero Rakshit Shetty had to shoot for around one month. Given the film’s setting, the only lighting used came from 80 mashaals (fire-lit torches). “We didn’t realise that the fire would emit black, carbon fumes and in the enclosed sets, it could get quite unbearable. By the end of each day, our nostrils would be lined with fine black soot. While the unit members wore masks all day, we actors couldn’t do that. Even during breaks, we couldn’t use masks since the make-up would come off. We had no option but to continue the shoot, breathing in that carbon from morning till evening,” says Rakshit. While the other actors shot for a few days and left, Rakshit was the most affected since he had to shoot there continuously for the whole month. “Despite the masks, many unit hands got coughing bouts and fell ill. It was one tough shoot for everyone.”

Another difficult phase was shooting in a set in Bijapur, when the temperature soared to 44 degrees. Here too, the mashaals were all over the set, adding to the heat. And again, Rakshit was the worst affected. “For the entire shoot of several weeks, I had to wear a thick sweater over my shirt in every scene. I was sweating profusely as the combined heat from the weather, the mashaals, and the sweater was unbearable! I felt weak and dehydrated, and had to constantly sip water between shots.” The only respite was cooling off in an air-conditioned vanity van for a few minutes, before returning to shoot again in the heat.

Rakshit also fell ill after one particular shooting sequence, but didn’t realise the reason till later. “I had to smoke a cigar for three scenes. Though I’ve smoked a cigarette on screen earlier, I had no experience with cigars. Both director Sachin and me are non-smokers so we didn’t know the difference, and I smoked the cigar just like a cigarette. I didn’t know I had to only inhale cigar smoke into the mouth and exhale immediately. I ended up inhaling the cigar smoke into my lungs before exhaling every time, and as a result felt very ill. It was only when a friend explained my mistake that I finally understood the reason for my illness!”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rakshit Shetty Avane Srimannarayana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
Video
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp