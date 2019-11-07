Home Entertainment Kannada

Prashanth Neel’s involvement in Madagaja script is a good move, says producer Umapathy S

It is a known fact that Prashanth Neel’s directorial debut, Ugramm, elevated Sriimurali’s career, and since then, the director-actor duo has maintained a good rapport.

Published: 07th November 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Srirmurali

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Srirmurali’s upcoming commercial entertainer, Madagaja, directed by Mahesh Kumar, which was initially planned to be started in November will now take some more time to go on the floor. The reason- the project will now have director Prashanth Neel coming into the picture, which producer Umapathy S says is a good move.

It is a known fact that Prashanth Neel’s directorial debut, Ugramm, elevated Sriimurali’s career, and since then, the director-actor duo has maintained a good rapport. Now, in between in busy schedule for KGF Chapter 2 shoot, Prashanth Neel is looking at the Madagaja script too.

“Mahesh is in touch with Prashanth Neel, and I am glad that a director of his calibre is getting involved with the project. The script is getting fine-tuned, and with his inputs, the story is shaping up better,” says Umapathy, who will go ahead with the shooting after he has the final version in hand. “The project will take off either in December or in January 2020,” he says.

Mahesh, who made his debut with Ayogya, is teaming up with Sriimurali for his second outing. The film is touted to be an action flick which combines family sentiments will feature the actor as an NRI. With Vidya Sriimurali doing the costume designing for the actor, the music is by Arjun Janya and cinematography by
Sreesha Kuduvalli. The team is also on the lookout for the female lead, and other cast members.

TAGS
Actor Srirmurali Mahesh Kumar Madagaja Kannada Films

