Home Entertainment Kannada

‘It took six months to bring the top four comedians on one platform’

The producer’s wish to come up with a comedy film was fulfilled by Manju Swaraj, who has previously helmed films like Shravani Subramanya, starring Srikanta with Shivarajkumar.

Published: 11th November 2019 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Viewers should get ready to go on a laughter ride with Mane Maratakide, says director Manju Swaraj, who has managed to bring together top comedians of the Kannada film industry— Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Kuri Prathap, and Ravi Shankar Gowda. Sruthi Hariharan, who was last seen in Nathicharami, is back on the silver screen after a hiatus. She plays the female lead while Karunya Ram plays a pivotal role in the film that is set to hit theatres on November 15. According to the director, Mane Maratakide, produced by S V Babu, is a horror-comedy, and he had to tackle the hectic task of blocking the dates of all the comedians. “Today, comedians are the busiest actors in the industry. They are busy round the clock. Each of them takes up at least 50 films a year, and they give dates for five films per month. It took me six months to bring all the four together on one platform,” he adds.  

The producer’s wish to come up with a comedy film was fulfilled by Manju Swaraj, who has previously helmed films like Shravani Subramanya, starring Srikanta with Shivarajkumar. “Babu and I had previously collaborated for Pataki, starring Ganesh, and it was then that he mentioned his love for comedy flicks. When we worked together, he felt that I can handle comedy better, and that gave rise to Mane Maratakide,” says Manju Swaraj. The film’s plot is about these four characters who belong to different backgrounds -- Chikkana is a bartender, Sadhu Kokila plays a pujari, Kuri Pratap is a salon-owner, and Ravi Shankar Gowda plays a security person at an ATM booth. All of them require money to turn into real estate agents, and try to sell a lucrative property, reveals the director.   The film’s music has been composed by Abhimann Roy and camerawork by Suresh Babu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
Video
xygen and saline; the MMTS and Hundry express hit each other when they ran on the same track at Kachiguda railway station in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
WATCH: CCTV footage of MMTS train clash in Hyderabad
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp