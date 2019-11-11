Mugil Pete to have two screenplays, says director

Home Entertainment Kannada

The title of Manoranjan’s next film with director Bharat S Navunda has been finalised; it will mark the debut of Kayadu Mohan Lohar in Kannada cinema

Manoranjan’s new film with director Bharath Navunda has been titled Mugil Pete. Interestingly, this is the name of a fictitious place that was created by Yogaraj Bhat in Gaalipata. The muhurath for the film has been fixed on November 15, and the film is expected to go on the floor by this month-end.

This will be Manoranjan’s next outing after Prarambha, which has been directed by Manu Kalyadi, and is now in the post-production stages. Bharath, who made his debut with Adachanegaagi Kshamisi, says he is going with two screenplays. “I am adapting a reverse screenplay method, which will also go with the timeline,” says Bharath, who has signed up Kayadu Mohan Lohar, who hails from Assam, and is currently based in Mumbai. According to the director, she has made her mark in a Marathi film, and her first one in Kannada will have her paired opposite Manoranjan. The makers have brought on board Sridhar Sambram to score music, while cinematography is by Ravi Varma. Mugil Pete will be shot in the green belts of Sakleshpur, Kasargod, and Kundapura, while the fight sequences will be canned in Bengaluru.

