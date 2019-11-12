I will not leave the industry in any situation: Radhika Kumaraswamy

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Radhika Kumaraswamy feels that she committed a mistake by leaving films at the peak of her career. But feels happy that in spite of taking a break from the industry, her audience had never kept her away.

Radhika, who started her acting career at a very early age, is popularly known for her films like Ninagagi, Thavrige Baa Thangi, Tayi Illada Tabballi, Auto Shankar, Anna Thangi, Mandy and Anatharu. The actor took a break in 2008, made her come back after 7 years in 2013, when she did Sweety Nana Jodi.

“There was always a fear in me about whether people will accept my comeback. But the opposite happened. Nobody has asked me about why I came back. They have instead asked why I am not doing more films. I feel lucky that even today, viewers wait to watch my movies, and that’s the biggest support any actor can get,” says Radhika, ahead of her birthday celebration on Tuesday.

“It is cinema that has brought me till here, and I don’t want to look elsewhere. I have also decided not to leave the industry in any situation,” she adds.

Radhika’s birthday celebration gets all the more special with the launch of the audio and trailer of Damayanti. The film is directed and produced by Navarasan, and the event will be graced by Darshan.

Radhika, who has previously worked with the Challenging Star in two films -- Anatharu and Mandya -- says people have always liked their pair on the screen.

“It’s been a long time since we caught up,” says the actor, adding that if she gets an opportunity, she would like to share screen space with Darshan again.

“The film can be made under our home banner. I am also okay to join the project if somebody else does it, provided the director has a good subject that will bring both of us together,” says Radhika, mentioning that her daughter, Shamika, is a big fan of Darshan.

“Her favourite scenes of mine are from Anatharu, which she often watches on YouTube. It is also her wish that I work with him, and I need to fulfil that,” she says.