Sudeep to sing a peppy number in Krishna Talkies

By Express News Service

Krishna Talkies, which stars Ajay Rao, has raised the viewers’ expectations by bringing Kichcha Sudeep into the picture.

The film, directed by Vijayanand and produced by Govindraju, will have the Pailwaan hero singing a song. It is going to be a peppy number on music composed by Sridhar Sambhram.

“Sudeep, who has heard the raw tunes, has liked the song, and has agreed to lend his voice to it. The date for recording is yet to be confirmed,” a source said.

The actor, who is also popular as a director and producer, is known for his singing too. He has earlier given his voice to successful tracks like Sontada Vishya Badavo Shishya.

A rendition by Sudeep for Krishna Talkies will add further attraction to the film. The makers are left with shooting of some fight sequences over a three-day schedule.

Apart from Ajay Raok, the cast includes Apoorva, Sindhu Loknath, Chikkanna, and Pramod Shetty. Ajay Rao was last seen in Shashank’s directorial, Thayige Thakka Maga.

Among his upcoming films is Showkiwala, which is directed by Jocky and made under the banner of Crystal Paark Cinemas.