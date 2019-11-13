Home Entertainment Kannada

‘A crime-based subject can’t get outdated, says Relax Satya director

The film’s hero, Prabhu Mundkur, came on board much before the project went on the floor, since he was finalised during the shooting of the director’s first film, Akira.

Prabhu Mundkur

By Express News Service

The long-delayed crime thriller, Relax Satya, starring Prabhu Mundkur and Manvitha Kamath finally hit theatres this week. However, director Naveen Reddy says the subject can never get outdated, even though the film has been released three years after the initial plan.

“I would have got worried if I had considered a topic like demonetisation. But a crime-based story doesn’t come with a time frame. The topic can engage the audience at any given time,” says the director, who made his debut with Akira.

For his second outing, Naveen has also taken the responsibility of producing the film, which is said to be another reason for the delay.

“I came to realise that small scripts require self-production, and that it is better than taking the extra effort to convince big producers. That’s one of the reasons for my decision to produce the film under my home banner, Red Dragon. Handling both the pressures was a learning experience for me,” he says. 

According to Naveen Reddy, Relax Satya will be an out-of-the box crime thriller, since the story is mixed with humour.

“While the crime genre is usually connected with a dark film, I felt the only way to bring in entertainment would be through a comical touch, which I imbibed in the narration,” he says.

The film’s hero, Prabhu Mundkur, came on board much before the project went on the floor, since he was finalised during the shooting of the director’s first film, Akira.

Naveen, however, considers Manvitha Kamath as a “lucky charm”. “She has been part of successful films like Kendasampige and Tagaru, to name a few. I hope this film is an addition to that list,” he says.

Relax Satya has Srikanth as the editor, while music has been composed by Anan Raja Vikram, and Yogi, who worked with Naveen in Akira, has handled the cinematography.

