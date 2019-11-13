Nam Gani B.Com Pass deals with a serious issue in a humorous way: Abhishek Shetty

By Express News Service

Thousands of youngsters graduate from college every year, and many of them come soon across a rude reality -- lack of job opportunities.

That’s the issue addressed in the upcoming family drama, Nam Gani B.Com Pass. The film, produced by Nagesh Kumar, also highlights the problems faced by those not fluent in English.

The subject has been conceived by debutant director Abhishek Shetty, who has previously worked as a dialogue writer and associate director in several films.

According to Abhishek, the film deals with a serious issue, which is told in a humorous way. “The testing point for every youth comes after the studies are completed, and it’s time to start a career. What happens when a youngster fails to take the responsibility is the crux of Nam Gani... ,” says Abhishek, who is also the hero of the film.

“Direction has always been my aim, but I turned an actor by accident. When I pitched the story to the producer, we did try to bring in a hero on board, and the process alone took us three months. Either we could not offer the expected remuneration, or they did not have the dates to accommodate. I used to act in the short films directed by me, and that experience came in handy. Producer Nagesh Kumar, who had watched my performance, felt that I could handle both the responsibilities and allowed me to stay behind and in front of the camera,” says the actor-director.

A timeless subject: Aishani Shetty

According to Aishani Shetty, who plays the female lead, Nam Gani B.com Pass deals with a timeless subject. “When has the society stopped talking about job security, peer pressure, and how youth take forward their lives after graduation?,” asks Aishani, adding that every youngster can connect to the story.

“Not just youngsters, even parents will find themselves in the characters. This is a story of middle-class values. Blending a general issue with comedy is what makes it entertaining,” she says.

Aishani feels great that she is getting to do different characters, and Nam Gani B.Com Pass will show her in two shades — a schoolgirl and a mature character. “The role of a schoolgirl, who has a crush on this college guy, took me back 15 years, and I am seen with two braids, school uniform, and shining shoes. I enjoyed bringing out the innocence of this character,” says Aishani.