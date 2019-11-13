Priyanka Upendra to star in Magven’s St Marks Road

By Express News Service

Kadhal Sadugudu-fame Priyanka Upendra, who was last seen in Tamil in Jananam (2004), is set to make a comeback to the industry with an upcoming Kannada-Tamil bilingual. The film, titled St Marks Road, co-stars Mahat Raghavendra and Yashika Aannand of Bigg Boss Tamil fame. Priyanka’s first look from the film was unveiled by Upendra on the former’s birthday yesterday.

Magesh and Venkatesh, two cousins who are styling themselves as ‘Magven’, are coming together to direct this bilingual that carries the tag line, ‘Death End’. According to the directors, the film is based on a true incident involving twin sisters, Tera and Vera, and carries a social message.



“Priyanka’s character is the core of the film,” says Venkatesh, adding that he and Mahesh were keen on coming up with a socially-relevant subject. The theme of their horror thriller is very relevant to Bengaluru, they say. The makers have completed the shoot, and are now busy with the post-production work.

St Marks Road is produced by RV Bharathan under the banner of Bharathan Pictures. The film, which has music by S Thaman, also stars Saravenkatesh, Ma Ka Pa Anand, Manobala, and director KS Ravikumar.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Upendra has also given the go-ahead for two other projects in Kannada. She will work with director Gautam VP for a script penned by his father, P Vimal, brother of director P Vasu.



The actor will also be seen as a cop in Gurumurathy’s directorial debut, titled Ugravataara.