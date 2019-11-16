Mundina Nildana gets music maestro AR Rahman’s appreciation

By Express News Service

It’s not every day that Oscar-winning and celebrated musician A R Rahman tweets about a song from a Kannada film.

So when he did about Naguva Kalisu from upcoming flick Mundina Nildana which was released on YouTube, the director’s joy knew no bounds.

The latest song from the film has been creating news for the right reasons. According to debutant director Vinay Bharadwaj, it is one of the best heartbreak songs of the season, which is why it has caught Rahman’s attention.

“The entire team is on cloud nine after he appreciated our work,” he says.

The film brings together seven different musicians who have composed various tracks.

This particular song has been composed by Jim Satya who has programmed music for many blockbuster movies such as Barfi and Yeh Jawani Hain Deewani.

This will be his first song composition for a Kananda film. While the lyrics have been written by Kiran Kaverappa, the track is sung by Ananta Bhat and Narayan Sharma, and is out on PRK YouTube channel.

Mundina Nildana, which will see a worldwide release on November 29, features Praveen Tej, Radhika Narayan and Ananya Kashyap. Abhimanyu Sadanandan has cranked the camera.