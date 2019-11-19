Director Pavan Wadeyar ropes in Sharatkumar for Ishan’s Raymo

By Express News Service

Tamil actor Sarathkumar, who made his Kannada debut with Sarathi, has now become a popular face in Sandalwood.

The actor, who played father to Puneeth Rajkumar’s blockbuster hit, Raajakumara, is back to play a similar role in Pavan Wadeyar’s Raymo.

“Our film will see him as Sri Deshpande, the richest man in Karnataka. He plays the role of a strict father to Ishan. His character will bring in suspense to the romantic drama,” says Pavan who also shared the senior actor’s look in the film

The actor, who is currently shooting in Bengaluru has 10 days of shooting left. Ashika Ranganath plays the female lead, and the two are associating for the first time.

The film, which has been shot in parts of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Sirsi and Yellapura, is currently shooting at a brisk pace. Produced by C R Manohar, the team will later be heading to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and South Africa, where major portions of the film will be shot.

The film’s music has been scored by Arjun Janya and has S Vaidy cranking the camera.