‘Kannad Gothilla is a language-centric film’

'Long live Kannada. Long live Karnataka.' This is RJ-turned-director Mayuraa Raghavendra’s slogan ever since he started working on his film Kannad Gothilla.

With actor Hariprriya in the lead, the director says he has taken on a subject that is relevant to the current scenario in Bengaluru. “I was working in a corporate set up with a 15-member team. Thirteen of who were non-Kannadigas and the only phrase they knew was ‘Kannad Gothilla’. And that they declared with a sense of pride and arrogance, which was hurtful to the Kannada lover in me,” says Mayuraa about his inspiration.

Being an RJ, Mayuraa doesn’t look at cinema as a new career.

Instead, he finds it second nature. “I had always dreamt of making movies, and telling stories to people through the grandeur of the silver screen,” adds Mayuraa, who worked as an RJ for 10 years during which he extensively interacted with Sandalwood stars.

Taking that baby step into turning director, his first attempt was with a short film RishabhaPriya produced by actor Rachita Ram.

“The film received critical acclaim, and won me an award, which in a way inspired me to direct a full-fledged movie, Kannad Gothilla, which is slated to hit theatres on November 22,”

he says.

How will this film impact on these people? “Through the movie and its reach I want to bring some awareness about this carefree attitude of our guests. I don’t intend to instil fear in their minds. However, I hope they will stop saying ‘Kannad Gothilla’ and at least make an effort to embrace the language of the land they work and live in,” explains Mayuraa, who calls this a language-centric film.

According to Mayuraa, the film has a touch of crime and revolves around kidnap and murder. “I don’t want to reveal too much about the film. But I assure you, it’s going to be an entertainer,” he says.

About casting Hariprriya as the central character, Mayuraa says she’s a heroine who has done over 30 films and is a seasoned actor.

“Hariprriya brings her experience to the table and has done justice to her role in my movie. Other actors are Dharmanna, Pavan and Sudha Rani who play pivotal roles,” says the debutant director.

Apart from the story and characters, Mayuraa has also focused on other aspects of films, including the background score and picturisation.

The visuals have been done by cinematographer Giridhar Divan, while music has been done by Nakul Abhyankar.”I am solely after success but hope to make meaningful movies. Fingers crossed about this film,” he concludes.