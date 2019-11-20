Had mixed reactions when I heard the title 'Virgin’: Nimika Ratnakar

By Express News Service

Krishna-starrer Virgin now includes Nimika Ratnakar in the cast, who plays one of the female leads, along with Milana Nagaraj, is currently participating in the shoot.

The film, which created a buzz with its bold title, is a romantic drama that marks the directorial debut of B Naidu.

An associate of famous Telugu director, Puri Jagannadh has written the film’s script. Nimika says she had mixed reactions when she first heard the title.

“My first thought on hearing the title was whether it’s a bold film,” she says, adding that when the script was narrated, it came across as a cute love story, and an interesting role to attempt for a first.

The actor who is working on her first full-fledged romantic drama believes titles play an important role in garnering audience who have a certain kind of curiosity on the kind of film.

Having shot for 10 days in Bengaluru, Nimika is also juggling shoot between Prajwal Devaraj’s yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Ramnarayan.

“I feel I am in a good space with some interesting projects coming my way,” says Nimika who is also looking forward to completing the shoot for Ravi Chandra and Master, both directed by Om Prakash Rao.

The model-turned-actor has another reason to be excited. She holds the title of Miss India Super Talent 2017 in Seoul, and was recently featured in an international magazine which Nimika considers big.

“I’ve walked the ramp for international shows. But later, I started focusing on films. This fashion photoshoot for an international magazine marks my second entry to modelling,” says Nimika, adding, “I now want to model and movies going hand in hand with it,” says the actor.