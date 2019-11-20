Odeya release fixed for December 12

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Darshan’s upcoming film Odeya is likely to release on December 12. Earlier, there were speculations of the film releasing on December 20, which would clash with Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3.

However, the makers have decided to release the film a week earlier. “We are waiting for a clearance from the Censor Board to officially announce the release date,” says producer Sandesh Nagaraj.

While the film’s tracks are hitting millions of views, the makers are planning to unveil the trailer on December 1.

This film directed by MD Shridhar’s will be his third combination with the Challenging Star. He has previously helmed Porki and Bulbul.

Model-turned-actor Sanah Thimmayya marks her debut in the commercial entertainer that features an ensemble cast, including Yashas, Pankaj, Niranjan, Samarth, Ravi Shankar, Devaraj, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna and Avinash. The film has Krishna Kumar as the cinematographer. The background score is by V Harikrishna, while the music is composed by Arjun Janya.