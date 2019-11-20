Home Entertainment Kannada

Science fiction comes to the fore in Neuron: Vikas

Neuron comes with limited characters with just eight members on screen, says Vikas, who also reveals that a piano plays a major characters in the film.

A still from Neuron

By Express News Service

"To understand yourself watch Neuron," says first-time director, Vikas Pushpagiri, who brings in his experience in IT to his debut feature film, which combines science with entertainment.

This film with an unusual genre will release along with a handful of films on November 22.

“The subject of nerve cells relates to human emotions. Every individual who wants to understands himself/herself will have to watch this film. Everyone can connect to the characters since they would have watched many of them on screen,” says the debutant director, who has brought his IT experience into his first commercial venture, which combines elements of love, sentiments and comedy.

“My interest has always been towards science fiction and thrillers. I have been researching on this particular subject for a while. I happened to read a piece of news which was based on real-life incidents, and then decided to bring it on screen,” says Vikas, adding that he particularly learned about neurons from an expert, which helped him in writing.

Neuron comes with limited characters with just eight members on screen, says Vikas, who also reveals that a piano plays a major characters in the film.

“Content-wise, every 15 minutes, one can see a twist in the plot. This happens when the four female actors - Vaishnavi Menon, Neha Patil, Shilpa Shetty and Varsha-- appear on screen,” he says.  

With Yuva playing the lead, Neuron also sees senior actor, Jai Jagadish, who was recently eliminated from Big Boss Season 7. The film also sees Kabir Duhan Singh and senior artiste Aravind Rao in important roles.

