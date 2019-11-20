Home Entertainment Kannada

Shreyas’s Andukondanthe brings in new faces

Andukondanthe is scheduled to release in December.

A still from Andukondanthe

By Express News Service

Andukondanthe brings together a bunch of newcomers, including director Shreyas, who brings in a sense of suspense to the film, which revolves around a murder mystery.

“The film has six lead characters,” says the debutant director, for whom it was a huge task to bring on board the right kind of artistes.

“I had to audition over 100 people for the police character alone, and finally picked an actor from a theatre background,” he says. The film, starring Vishruth Raaj Pramod Bopanna, Rishvi Bhat, Kiran, Lohith Gowda, Lokesh, and Vinay Raaj, has been given a U/A certifcate.

With a subject line ‘How our daily lives don’t go as per our plan’, the director has an unusual screenplay. Shreyas also doubles up as producer, along with cinematographer, Ramesh Koira. Ananth Kamath M, who has previously worked with music director Charan Raj of Tagaru fame, is scoring the music for Andukondanthe. The film is scheduled to release in December.

