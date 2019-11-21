Dia, a love story by director Ashoka, to have 2 songs

By Express News Service

Dia, a film coming from K S Ashoka, the director of 6-5=2, will not be released this month, as the date has been pushed ahead. The reason for the delay is that the romantic drama will now be accompanied by two songs. Initially, the director, who has previously come up with a horror thriller, had no plans to include songs in this love story. However, after a few rounds of discussions, the team has decided to include two tracks. The change was apparently brought about on producer Krishna Chaitanya’s insistence. The tracks are currently being worked out by music director Ajaneesh B Loknath, who has composed the background score for the film.

A new release date will be announced once the crew completes the shooting of the songs. The film, starring newcomer Kushi in the lead, also features Prithvi and Deekshit Shetty. It has two cinematographers -- Vishal Vittal and Sourabh Waghmare. Diya is being made under the banner of Family Film Factory, and will be distributed by KRG Studio.