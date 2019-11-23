Puneeth Rajkumar launches Katha Sangama audio amid fanfare 

Home Entertainment Kannada

The team of Katha Sangama made the audio launch function a unique occasion for Puneeth Rajkumar.

The team of Katha Sangama made the audio launch function a unique occasion for Puneeth Rajkumar. The music album of the upcoming anthology, made as a tribute to director Puttanna Kanagal, was released by the Power Star on November 21 amid much fanfare.

A gramophone set up at the venue was played by Puneet Rajkumar, and the song Irula Chandiranu from the movie drifted in the air.

The event was held at Samsa open-air auditorium, where Pradeep BV and the team performed to some songs from Puttanna Kanagal’s films. It was an emotional moment for the actor when he was presented a photograph of Dr Rajkumar and Puttanna Kanagal.

The Power Star recollected the memorable movies of the legendary director, and the impact they had on the society.

He also the lauded team for coming up with such a subject and added that the film is sure to strike a chord with the audience.

The film comprises seven songs, which feature singers like Vasu Dixit and well-known vocalist Sangeetha Katti sung the song, Oorendarenu composed by Vasuki Vaibhav.

The anthology that boasts of a huge cast comprises of seven directors, seven music directors, seven cinematographers and various actors, who come across seven stories.

Katha Sangama is a joint venture produced by H K Prakash of ShreeDevi Entertainers.

The core team includes Rishab Shetty and Pradeep Raj, with actor Pramod Shetty coming in as the executive producer. Raj B Shetty, Balaji Manohar, and Amruta Naik, who is a part of the ensemble cast, were among those who attended the event.

