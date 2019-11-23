Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivanna and Darshan launching my first film is a big moment: Dhruwan

Changing his name to Dhruwan has brought luck to Suraj Kumar. The newcomer is making his acting debut in Raghu Kovi’s directorial.

B S Sudhindra, Dhruwan, Priya Varrier, Darshan, Shivarajkumar and Raghu Kovi

By Express News Service

The launch of the film was a starry affair, with Shivarajkumar and Darshan sounding the clapboard on Friday.

The film, produced by BS Sudhindra, will be the second one for Malayalam actor Priya Varrier, who is making her debut with Shreyas Manyu-starrer Vishnu Priya.

"It was a big moment for me, which I will not be able to express in a few words," says Dhruwan, who was excited to give his first shot with Priya.

Shooting for the yet-to-be-titled project will begin from December second week in Bengaluru. The actor is the son of producer SA Srinivas’s, who is a brother of Parvathamma Rajkumar. Darshan has been his guiding force.

The film’s music will be composed by Arjun Janya while Satya Hegde has been signed up as the cameraman.

