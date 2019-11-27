Katha Sangama gets U certificate; to hit theatres on December 6

By Express News Service

Katha Sangama, a collective of seven short stories spearheaded by Rishab Shetty, has received certification from the censor board, and is ready to hit theatres on December 6. “Censor done! Happy faces! #Kathasangama releasing on December 6! Guess the certificate,” Rishab tweeted, with a picture signifying a U.

“This is a film that can be watched by small kids and aged people, and targets the family audience,” says Rishab Shetty, who is jointly producing the film with HK Prakash and Pradeep Raj. The filmmaker is working on plans for the theatrical release according to the method he followed for his previous directorial, Sa.Hi Pra.Shaale.

“Initially, we will concentrate on releasing it in cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubli, Belagavi, Davangere, Shivamogga, Manipal, Chitradurga and other district head quarters. Depending on the response we get in the first week, we will take it to various taluks,” the director said.