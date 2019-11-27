Producer Uday K Mehta turns writer for Brahmachari  

By Express News Service

The brain behind the upcoming film, Brahmachari, is Uday K Mehta. Apart from producing the film, he takes credit as the writer too. And the inspiration behind his writing is said to be actor-director Kashinath. Uday says he is an ardent follower of his body of works, which always inspired him and instilled the thought of writing in him.



“Kashinath always based his films on realistic content, and his characters brought in life in his works. There is no replacement for his kind of films, and a classic example is Anubhava. Somewhere, we are missing out on such kind of subjects now,” he says.

Uday’s idea of coming up with a subject like Brahmachari was prompted by the young generation of today.



“The thought of being ‘single’ or ‘permanent bachelor’ is very difficult today. There was a time when any kind of relationship before marriage was considered a mistake, and was not accepted. Today, the thought has changed, and we see people opting for live-in relationships. I penned the lines keeping these two situations in mind, and eventually developed it into a story. I shared the thought with Brahmachari director Chandra Mohan, who later developed the screenplay, and it matched my visualisation. That’s how the story of Brahmachari was conceived,” he explains.

The writer-producer also reveals that the story was written keeping Sathish in mind. “I was associated with Ninasam Sathish for Love in Mandya, in whom I saw a reflection of Kashinath, and he was the best fit for my story,” he says. The film, which features Aditi Prabhudeva as the female lead, also has Dattanna playing an important role. Brahmachari’s music is by Dharmavish.

Meanwhile, producer Uday Mehta has already come up with another story, which is titled Samsari. “It is yet another interesting plot, which explores the life of a middle-aged couple. I will get back to the subject after the release of Brahmachari, which is slated to happen on November 29,” he says.