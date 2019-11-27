Home Entertainment Kannada

Producer Uday K Mehta turns writer for Brahmachari  

The brain behind the upcoming film, Brahmachari, is Uday K Mehta. Apart from producing the film, he takes credit as the writer too.

Published: 27th November 2019 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

The film, which features Aditi Prabhudeva as the female lead, also has Dattanna playing an important role.

The film, which features Aditi Prabhudeva as the female lead, also has Dattanna playing an important role.

By Express News Service

The brain behind the upcoming film, Brahmachari, is Uday K Mehta. Apart from producing the film, he takes credit as the writer too. And the inspiration behind his writing is said to be actor-director Kashinath. Uday says he is an ardent follower of his body of works, which always inspired him and instilled the thought of writing in him.

“Kashinath always based his films on realistic content, and his characters brought in life in his works. There is no replacement for his kind of films, and a classic example is Anubhava. Somewhere, we are missing out on such kind of subjects now,” he says. 

Uday’s idea of coming up with a subject like Brahmachari was prompted by the young generation of today.

“The thought of being ‘single’ or ‘permanent bachelor’ is very difficult today. There was a time when any kind of relationship before marriage was considered a mistake, and was not accepted. Today, the thought has changed, and we see people opting for live-in relationships. I penned the lines keeping these two situations in mind, and eventually developed it into a story. I shared the thought with Brahmachari director Chandra Mohan, who later developed the screenplay, and it matched my visualisation. That’s how the story of Brahmachari was conceived,” he explains.  

The writer-producer also reveals that the story was written keeping Sathish in mind. “I was associated with Ninasam Sathish for Love in Mandya, in whom I saw a reflection of Kashinath, and he was the best fit for my story,” he says. The film, which features Aditi Prabhudeva as the female lead, also has Dattanna playing an important role. Brahmachari’s music is by Dharmavish. 

Meanwhile, producer Uday Mehta has already come up with another story, which is titled Samsari. “It is yet another interesting plot, which explores the life of a middle-aged couple. I will get back to the subject after the release of Brahmachari, which is slated to happen on November 29,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brahmachari Uday K Mehta Kashinath Kannada Films

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
Video
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp