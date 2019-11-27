Home Entertainment Kannada

Rakshit Shetty teams up with Dhanush, Nani and Nivin Pauly for Avane Srimannarayana launch

The trailer of Avane Srimnnaryaana will be unveiled in five languages by top actors of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries on November 28

Published: 27th November 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 09:55 AM

Rakshit Shetty’s upcoming cop drama, Avane Srimannarayana

Still from Rakshit Shetty’s upcoming cop drama, Avane Srimannarayana. (YouTube Screengrab)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The trailer of Rakshit Shetty’s upcoming cop drama, Avane Srimannarayana (ASN), which has been directed by Sachin Ravi, is all set to drop on Thursday and in all five languages.

Jointly produced by Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah and HK Prakash, the film has been garnering a lot of attention with its latest poster. The trailer will now be unveiled by Rakshit, along with top actors from various film industries.

While the Tamil version will be launched by Dhanush, Nani and Nivin Pauly will be releasing the trailer in Telugu and Malayalam, respectively. Rakshit will himself release the Kannada and Hindi versions. Rakshit, who has gained popularity across south India with his debut directorial, Ulidvaru Kandante, is excited to be connecting with the other industries for ASN.


Ahead of the trailer release, the actor told CE that he is glad to have the best support from actors across other languages.

‘Dhanush is a versatile actor who brings variety on his plate’

Rakshit Shetty is looking forward to Dhanush unveiling the Tamil version of the ASN trailer. “Dhanush, according to me, is an actor known for his versatility, and for the variety of characters and subjects he brings on the plate. I felt he is the best person to launch our film’s trailer,” said Rakshit, who got in touch with the Tamil actor through director Karthik Subbaraj, with whom he has a long-time association. “I have known Karthik Subbaraj and his team, and they are always there to help me out,” he added.

‘Nani connects with all kinds of audience’

It is for the first time that Rakshit Shetty is coming together with Telugu actor Nani. “He came across as a super-sweet person, and I got positive vibes in our very first conversation. Going by his body of work, I felt that he can connect with all sets of audiences - family, children and also the youth. As actor Rakshit Shetty, I too have the same pattern of people from all sections following my work. So I thought he is the best person to connect with for ASN in Telugu,” Rakshit added.

‘Nivin Pauly has always extended support to me’

“Nivin is releasing the film in Malayalam. Our association goes back to the time he watched my directorial film, Ulidavaru Kandante. Since then, he has been a good friend of mine, and has always extended support to me. He has been helping me in all ways, right from distribution to the release of ASN,” said Rakshit.

Avane Srimannarayana Rakshit Shetty Sachin Ravi Dhanush

