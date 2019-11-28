Home Entertainment Kannada

Dhruva Sarja to resume work for 'Pogaru'

The actor, who took a short break for his wedding, will start dubbing for the film on Friday, and will get busy with the song shoot from  December 5

Published: 28th November 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja, who got married to Prerana Shankar on November 24, has resumed work in no time. The dubbing of his upcoming film, Pogaru, directed by Nanda Kishore, is currently going on, and the Action Prince, who took a short break, is likely to start dubbing his portions from Friday. The makers plan to start the shooting for the song sequences from December 5.

The film consists of four songs, and the entire shooting will be finished in December. This is the fourth film coming from Dhruva Sarja, who has had a hattrick hit with Addhuri, Bahaddhur, and Bharjari. Pogaru has been creating a buzz ever since it went on the floor.

The latest dialogue trailer of the action drama was released in October, and garnered a lot of attention, hitting millions of views. Pogaru boasts a huge star cast, including Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead, and Dhananjay as the antagonist, besides Mayuri, Ravishankar, Chikkanna, and Kuri Pratap. The film, produced by BK Gangadhar, also stars international bodybuilders Kai Greene, Morgan Aste, Johan Lucas, and Jo Linder, who will appear in the climax shot, which will also be the film’s highlight. Pogaru has Vijay Milton taking care of the camerawork. 

