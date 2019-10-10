Home Entertainment Kannada

'Chamak' jodi Ganesh and Suni to team up again

Their first film’s success has prompted the actor-director duo to come together for the second time for a project to be made by a new production house.

Ganesh and Rashmika Mandanna in 'Chamak'

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Ganesh and Suni churned out a blockbuster like Chamak at the box office, and the success has paved the way for them to collaborate again.

The actor-director duo is happy to team up again for a project which is apparently being made under a new production house. Chamak, starring the Golden Star and Rashmika Mandanna, was a unique subject and a fresh take on love.

The story explored the relationships after marriage, defined romance differently, and was well-received at the box office.

The director, who is known to add a punch of humour in his subject, has also understood the kind of script that would work well for him and Ganesh, as well as the audience.

Accordingly, he has come up with an interesting storyline for the actor. The two have held a few rounds of discussions, and talks are said to be in the final stages.

“They will soon be finalising the script, and take the project to the next stage,” a source said, adding that an official announcement will be made when the actor and director have more details about the production house.

However, the project will take off only after they have completed their prior commitments.

Currently, Suni is working in Avatar Purusha, a film made under the banner of Pushkar Films which has the director coming together with actor Sharan and Ashika Ranganath.

The team has completed 80 per cent of the shooting. Ganesh, who was busy with his latest release Geetha, directed by Vijay Naagendra, will start shooting for Yogaraj Bhat’s upcoming directorial, Gaalipata 2, in November.

The duo, who established themselves with Mungaru Male, will be working together in their fourth project.

Ganesh Suni Chamak

