'Humble Politician Nograj' sequel to be a 10-episode web series

Danish Sait in 'Humble Politician Nograj'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Danish Sait and director Saad Khan had announced their return with a sequel to 'Humble Politician Nograj'. However, this time, the satirical political drama will be seen on a streaming platform. The two, who are putting together a 10-episode series, will tie up with Applause Entertainment.

The content production house headed by CEO Sameer Nair, known for series like 'Mind the Malhotras', 'Hostages', and The Indian version of 'The Office', will now be foraying into Kannada. 

“Working on Nograj sequel is getting a lot crazier,” Danish Sait says about why he preferred to make the sequel as a series. “A film limits your creativity, which will not be the case with a series. The latter is more like a dragon that needs to be fed, and the idea of putting up a series is creatively focused,” he adds. 

“The 10-episode series in Kannada will also have a mix of Hindi and other languages, depending on the character’s native language,” says Danish, adding that they plan to begin the shoot by November or December.

“The platforms have got a calendar, and they will decide on the release date, which will be sometime in 2020,” adds the RJ, Emcee, TV presenter, actor and writer, who made his debut with 'Humble Politician Nograj'. It was the first Kannada film to make it to Amazon Prime Media. 

It is during the process of making the film that Danish realised that a big screen project constantly makes you think of the returns even before the product is ready. “Thinking about whether the film will work in A and B centres, or figuring out the target audience, makes us try to reach out to anybody and everybody. On the other hand, a series demands a certain quality, and we are targeting specific audiences. Here, we have space for creative and hard work, rather than number crunching. Since I am a creative person first, I decided to take the sequel of Humble Nograj on the digital platform,” he explains. 

Saad and Danish are also working on the star cast. While Vijay Chendoor, who played Manjunath, will be on board, they are also looking to finalise Disha Madan as part of the cast. 

