Dhruva Sarja-starrer Pogaru to be Kannada-Telugu bilingual

With Kannada filmmakers expanding the market to other languages, the makers of Pogaru are specifically looking at Tollywood because they feel the mass content will appeal to the Telugu audiences.

Published: 15th October 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Dhruva Sarja

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Pogaru actor Dhruva Sarja’s upcoming film, directed by Nanda Kishore, will be a bilingual movie.

The film has been shot in Kannada and Telugu.

The team is coming up with a special dialogue trailer, which will be unveiled on October 24, followed by a different trailer for the Telugu version, which will be released 15 days later. 

Dhruva Sarja

In Pogaru, produced by B K Gangadhar, the Action Prince will be seen in a “notorious” character, says Dhruva.

Having completed the talkie portions, he is now looking forward to shooting the song sequences, and complete the remaining patches before he gets busy with preparations for his marriage, which is taking place in November. The film also brings together a fresh pairing, with Rashimka Mandanna cast opposite the actor. This will be her next, after Yajamana.

Pogaru also sees Dhananjay playing a negative shade, while Raghavendra Rajkumar is featured in a pivotal role, along with Ravi Shankar, and Sadhu Kokila as part of the ensemble cast.

Pogaru’s highlight will also be the climax, which includes well-known international bodybuilders and athletes, Morgan Aste, Kai Greene, John Lucas and Jo Linder.

The film’s music and background score has been composed by V Harikrishna’s, and DOP Vijay Milton is in charge of the camerawork. 

The production house is looking at December 27 as the release date. Meanwhile, Nanda Kishore and Dhruva will be teaming up for another project, which will be produced by Uday K Mehta.

It will the actor-director’s next after Pogaru.

TAGS
Dhruva Sarja Pogaru Pogaru in Kanada Pogaru in Telugu

