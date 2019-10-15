Home Entertainment Kannada

Pushkar Films to distribute Avane Srimannarayana in Karnataka

Producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, who has launched a distribution company, plans to release at least 10 films in the next one year.

A still from Avane Srimannarayana

By Express News Service

Producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, who churned out some of the best films, Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Kirik Party, and Humble Politician Nograj, under his banner, is all set to enter Gandhinagar as a distributor.

He will distribute the movies under the banner, Pushkar Films. Interestingly, the distributor’s first venture will be Avane Srimannarayana, which he has jointly produced with HK Prakash. Starring Rakshit Shetty, the big-budget film helmed by debutant director Sachin Ravi will see a simultaneous release in five languages, including Hindi.

Pushkar Films will take up the distribution worldwide, including Karnataka. The producer, who is foraying into all aspects of filmmaking, says his entry in film distribution was the need for the hour. 

“In 2019-2020, we have at least 10 films coming up from our production house, starting from Avane Srimannarayana, which will be released in November-end. Bheema Sena Nalla Maharaja will be out in December, followed by Avatar Purusha in January, and a film with Vinay Rajkumar, which is currently rolling. We have also tied up with Senna Hegde for a Malayalam film.

"Then there is 777 Charlie, directed by Kiranraj, which we plan to release in June. Apart from the six films that are currently on the floor, we are in preparations for three more projects. Since all of it is coming from our banner, we felt in-house distribution will work to our benefit. This helps us keep control over decisions like film releases, and the number of theatres, etc.,” says Pushkar. 

As a producer and distributor, who is also preparing for an acting debut, Pushkar is also looking to help in promotion and marketing of quality films, and encouraging new filmmakers.

His inspiration comes from producer-distributor Jayanna, with whom he has been associated with all his films released so far.

“I will always have his guidance. We also are collaborating with Mohan Films, which is partnering with our distribution house,” he says.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp