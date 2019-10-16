Srujan Lokesh to team up again with 'Ellide Elli Tanaka' director Thejasvi

By Express News Service

Srujan Lokesh seems to have won over the audience with Ellide Elli Tanaka. The actor, who is happy with the success of his latest outing, which was released on October 11, has decided to join hands with the same team for his next project. This will be the second film to be made under Srujan’s home banner, Lokesh Productions.

The actor, who is currently on a tour across Karnataka to celebrate the success, is already in discussions with director Thejasvi. The team is in the process of finalising the script, and will start the project this year itself. Ellide Elli Tanaka featured Srujun playing the lead, along with Hariprriya as the heroine, and Tara, Avinash, Sadhu Kokila, among others, in the cast.

While Srujan is retaining the entire technical crew, the makers are yet to decide whether to go with the same actors, or bring in new faces. “It all depends on how the script shapes up, and the kind of actors the story demands,” says a source.

