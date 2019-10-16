Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger enters dubbing stage

By Express News Service

For all those curious about what director Suri has been up to, here’s the latest news about his upcoming film.

The shooting of the film, which comes with the quirky title, Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, is close to completion, and the film is now reaching the dubbing studio.

Starring Dhananjay in the lead, along with Niveditha and a host of newcomers, it delves into a mafia-based subject that talks about the underworld and relationships.

CE got hold of the latest stills from the film. According to sources, the director, who is simultaneously sitting at the edit desk, is looking to release the film in December. Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger will be yet another unique film from Suri, who has directed films like Duniya, Jackie, Anna Bond, Kaddipudi, Kendasampige, and Tagaru.

The director is said to have got the title from his son. The film, produced by Sudhir, also marks the debut of Sapthami, Amrutha, Gautham and Monisha Nadgir. Charan Raj has scored the music while cinematography is by Shekar.