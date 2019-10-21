Get ready to relish some ‘Girmit’ on November 8

Home Entertainment Kannada

A still from 'Girmit'.

By Express News Service

Music composer and director Ravi Basrur has fixed the release date of Girmit. The film will be out, worldwide in five languages on November 8.

The commercial film, named after the well-known evening snack from North Karnataka, features more than 280 children. It is presented by Puneeth Rajkumar and produced by NS Rajkumar.

The film has been titled Pakka Mass in Hindi and Telugu, and Podi Mass in Tamil and Malayalam. With Puneeth singing a track for Girmit, the filmmakers have also made it a unique offering, with top celebrities like Yash, and Radhika Pandit giving their voices for lead child artistes Ashlesh Raj and Shlagha Saligrama, respectively.

Sudha Belawadi, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, Tara, Petrol Prasanna, and Sadhu Kokila are among the others who have dubbed for various artistes in the film.

Made under the banner of Omkar Movies, the film has screenplay, music, and sound design by Ravi Basrur, and cinematography by Sachin Basrur.

