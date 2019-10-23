Home Entertainment Kannada

I’m a big fan of Arnold and Terminator franchise: Sudeep

Meanwhile, Sudeep, who is juggling films in different languages, is waiting for the release of Dabangg 3.

Published: 23rd October 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Sudeep

By Express News Service

Sudeep is a big fan of Arnold Schwarzenegger and of the action hero’s Terminator franchise. The Kotigobba 3 hero expressed his feelings in his latest tweet. The latest installment of the Hollywood franchise, Terminator Dark Fate, will also see a dubbed version in Kannada, and Sudeep has announced the release of the 1.30-minute trailer on his YouTube channel.

“Arnold is one of the great action heroes and I am a fan of his. The Terminator franchise thrilled the fan in me. I’m happy to release the Kannada trailer for FoxStudios (sic),” the actor tweeted, posting a glimpse of the trailer. “Here is the 30 secs kannada trailer of #TerminatorDarkFate. 1.30 min trailer,,,  soon on my youtube channel. Best wshs (sic),” he said.

