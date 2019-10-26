Home Entertainment Kannada

Nagendra Prasad's directorial Pantha brings together Vasishta N Simha and Rachita Ram

While the film will go on the floors from the first week of November, director Nagendra Prasad is betting on this fresh pairing in Sandalwood.

Nagendra Prasad (L) and Rachita Ram

By Express News Service

Nagendra Prasad, who is popular as a lyricist, music composer, dialogue writer and director, is back to wield the megaphone. The new film is titled Pantha, will feature yet another fresh combination, with the filmmaker bringing together Vasishta N Simha and Rachita Ram for the first time.

Pantha, which means a bet, is a subject written by Nagendra himself, and is said to be about mind games. The director has also brought in Prakash Belawadi to play a pivotal role. The film is set to go on the floor from the first week of November.

The entertainer is being made under Nagendra’s home banner, Utsav Movies. Nagendra is also taking the responsibility of music composition while cinematography will be handled by Samrat.

Vasishta, mostly known for his roles as an antagonist, has been noticed more as a character artiste. . His forthcoming film, India vs England, directed by Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, and upcoming projects like Kaalachakra, Talwar Pete and Maryadastha will see him in the lead roles. Rachita Ram, who is looking forward to the release of Shivarajkumar-starring  

Ayushman Bhava, which is directed by P Vasu, is currently shooting for Prem’s upcoming directorial, Ek Love Ya, in which she is paired opposite Raana. The actor will also be seen in 100, Ramesh Aravind’s next directorial.

