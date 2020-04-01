Glad to have talented singers, composers for Amruth Apartments: Director Gururaj Kulkarni 

By Express News Service

The makers of Amruth Apartments are excited to have good singers and composers on board. The team of the film, directed by Gururaj Kulkarni, had recorded two songs just before the lockdown. It has music score by director-composer SD Arvind, and state award-winning singer Tejas Haridas has sung the energetic number, Naanu Bandewa Bengaluru nododaka, which has lyrics written by BR Police Patil.

"The song is a folk tune featuring a contemporary orchestra. We believe that this is going to be a hugely popular number among the youth," says the director, who is also excited about the film’s second song, Shuruwaaga beku matthomme namma olava.

"This track is about recalling the moments when the husband and wife fell in love at first sight. The lyrics have been written by K Kalyan, and it is sung by Vaani Harikrishna and Ajay Warriar," he adds.

The film is being made under the banner of G9 Communications Media and Entertainments. Gururaj has taken the responsibility as a writer and producer for the film. It tells the story of a Bengaluru couple living in an apartment. The film was shot during a 65-day schedule.

It stars Tarak Ponnappa and Urvashi Govardhan in the lead roles while Balaji Manohar, Manasa Joshi and Seetha Kote will be seen as prominent characters. The film also has Sampath playing a crucial role.