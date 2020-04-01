Home Entertainment Kannada

Puneeth Rajkumar donates Rs 50 lakh towards fight against COVID-19

Puneeth later said we must listen to every message coming from the Prime Minister, the chief minister, and other government sources.

Published: 01st April 2020 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

CM BS Yediyurappa and Puneeth Rajkumar

By Express News Service

Actors across film industries are doing their bit to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In Sandalwood, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar contributed a sum of Rs 50 lakh towards the CM Relief fund on March 30.

The actor met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday morning and handed over the cheque. Puneeth later said we must listen to every message coming from the Prime Minister, the chief minister, and other government sources.

"Whatever they are saying is for our good," he said, requesting people to stay safe and stay at home. "Social distancing as well as staying at home is very important at his hour. It might be difficult for all of us. But at the same time, we have to think of people such as officials from the police and BBMP, doctors and nurses, and it becomes our duty to safeguard and protect them, and we can do this only by listening to them," he stressed.

Puneeth believes that the issue of coronavirus will go sooner if everyone cooperates. "If we have to build our state and our nation, we have to join hands to fight against COVID- 19" he said.

The actor, who last came on screen in Natasaarvabhowma, will next be seen in Santhosh Ananddram’s directorial, Yuvarathnaa. The project is being made under the banner of Hombale Films. The team has completed the shooting, and is left with just two songs to film.

Meanwhile, the makers are busy with the post-production work. After this, Puneeth will resume his shooting for Chethan Kumar’s James, a film produced by Ki shore Pathikonda.

