Now, Shankar Mahadevan to render 'Jai Shri Ram'

By Express News Service

You can now listen to the Jai Shri Ram song in the voice of Shankar Mahadevan, with the makers of Darshan-starrer Roberrt unveiling the new version on the occasion of Shri Rama Navami. An official announcement was made by director Tharun Kishore Sudhir on his Twitter handle, where he posted, “ Hi all... the new version of #JaiShriRam song will be out on April 2nd (sic).”

He later followed it with another tweet, revealing the major change in the new version of Jai Shri Ram, and asking the audience to guess the name of the singer who has given his powerful voice for the track. All of them voted for Shankar Mahadevan.

“Yessss.. many of u guessed it right... its the powerful voice of @Shankar_Live sir for the new version of #JaiShriRam. The video also contains new making clips which were not released before.. tomorrow mrng at 10.05 am,” he posted.

The earlier version was in the voice of singer Divya Kumar. “We had initially tried to get this track recorded by Shankar Mahadevan, but he was not available. Now that we got to have the song recorded in a powerful voice, we decided to go ahead with his voice,” says director Tharun. The track is composed by Arjun Janya and features Darshan and Jason D’Souza, who plays a pivotal role in Roberrt.

If not for the COVID-19, Roberrt, which has been made under the banner of Umapathy Films, was slated to be released on April 9, during the Good Friday weekend. However, the release date now stands postponed, and a new date will be announced when the film industry gets back to work. With Asha Bhat in the female lead, the film also consists of Jagapati Babu, Ravi Kishen, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Shivaraj K R Pete and Chikkanna in prominent roles.