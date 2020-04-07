Family Pack reunites Arjun Kumar and Likith Shetty

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The director-actor duo of Sankashta Kara Ganapathi is teaming up for a project that will be backed by Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions; Amrutha Iyengar has been signed up to play the film’s heroine

The success of comedy entertainer Sankashta Kara Ganapathi has brought back Arjun Kumar and Likith Shetty, with the director and actor duo collaborating for another film. Titled Family Pack, the project will be bankrolled by PRK Productions, which is owned by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, in association with Likith Shetty and Deshraj Rai.

The makers have signed up Amrutha Iyengar as the heroine. Apart from the lead actors, the cast also includes Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, Dattanna, Tilak and Nagabhushan. Among the technical crew is Masti, who will be writing the dialogues, music composer Gurukiran, and editor Madhu. The cinematographer is yet to be finalised. The makers had planned to start the shooting in April, and had even completed a photoshoot just before the lockdown was enforced owing to the coronavirus outbreak. However, they will now have to wait until they get the required permission to start shooting. An excited director, who is happy to makes an official announcement of his second film, tells CE, “Family Pack will be an out-and-out comedy entertainer.

In Indian culture, whether it is love or marriage, it is not just between the boy and the girl, and it requires two families to come together. This is one part of my story. In parallel, the plot will explore the romantic angle of the hero and heroine, and how they meet,” says Arjun Kumar, who had this plotline ready a couple of years ago. The story was later discussed with the actor, who gave a green signal, and accordingly, the storyline was developed. “Since our first film, Sankashta Kara Ganapathi, worked well for us, we decided to go with a similar pattern of making a romantic comedy,” he adds.

Initially, the director wanted Family Pack to be a multilingual film, made in Kannada and Hindi. However, when they got PRK Productions to back the project, they decided to go ahead with making it only in one language. “We first narrated the story to Puneeth, and later to Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, who liked the story as well as the title. We are happy that the film is being made under a well-known banner,” he says.